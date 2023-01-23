Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting.

According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.

Madera was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardea is currently held in the Angelina County Jail on a charge of murder with a $250,000 bond.

Previous reporting:

1 dead, 1 arrested in Diboll shooting

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.