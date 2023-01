LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Lufkin residents ought to keep a tall glass of milk handy as a new cookie company is making its way into town.

Crumbl Cookies is putting the finishing touches on a new store in Lufkin with doors set to February 2, 2023. The store will be at 4505 S. Medford Dr., Suite 313.

