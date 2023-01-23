Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Capital murder suspect in custody, police say

A 17-year-old wanted in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville turned...
A 17-year-old wanted in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville turned himself in Monday.(Gainesville Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in.

Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16.

The Gainesville Police Department said King was taken into custody at 9:25 a.m. without incident and transported to the Cooke County Justice Center.

King’s bond is set to $1,000,000.

