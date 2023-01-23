Capital murder suspect in custody, police say

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in.

Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16.

The Gainesville Police Department said King was taken into custody at 9:25 a.m. without incident and transported to the Cooke County Justice Center.

King’s bond is set to $1,000,000.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.