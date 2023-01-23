Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Californian heads effort to preserve remaining LeTourneau concrete homes

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau.

The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.

