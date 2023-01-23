2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash near Mineola killed one person and injured three on Friday morning.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 10:50 a.m. Friday, Howard Petrea, 89, of Mineola failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of US Highway 80 and Farm to Market Road 1253. This caused the driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang to crash Petrea’s vehicle on the driver’s side.

Petrea was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in Petrea’s vehicle were transported to a hospital in Tyler for treatment of incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Mustang was also transported to a Tyler hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates that vehicle 2 was traveling eastbound on US 80. Vehicle 1 was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of US 80 and FM 1253. The driver of vehicle 1 failed to yield the right of way to vehicle 2 causing vehicle 2 to collide into vehicle 1 in the driver’s side.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.