Olympic medalist speaks to East Texas student athletes Saturday

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - World champion Olympic medalist Natalie Hinds spoke to student athletes today in Tyler at CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine institute about her journey in becoming an Olympic bronze medalist.

Natalie Hinds is a professional swimmer from Midland, Texas, who scored Bronze in the swimming division at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

She spoke about some of the challenges she faced on her way to her first medal.

“What impresses me so much about Olympic athletes is your determination and your perseverance and how hard it is to get to that level. It really is an impressive quality in life that we all need,” said Hines.

Hinds shared advice to athletes wanting to compete professionally in the Olympics.

“That’s what gave me a lot of peace in my road to Tokyo, was just knowing that even if I didn’t do well in practice I did as much as I could that day,” Said Hinds.

“In a realistic setting there’s only 54 spots every four years and so the amount of people who have that goal and don’t reach it is bigger than the people who do reach it. So you have to have smaller goals, and other goals that can be tangible,” Said Hinds.

Cora Castle is on the swim team at Grace Community school and says this is her third time meeting an Olympic medalist.

“It was really exciting to be able to hear, like, what she was going through and how she handles things like chlorine in the hair, diet, like all that stuff, because we’re all going through that, too, so it was nice to hear it from her point of view,” said Castle.

