5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence

Four, including 3-year-old boy, listed in critical condition
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon.

Four are in critical condition. Those include a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Two other adults also are in critical condition.

Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.

The shooting happened at 1:59 p.m. on Sugar Lane in the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Eight people, including three children, were wounded when someone fired upon a residence on...
Eight people, including three children, were wounded when someone fired upon a residence on Sugar Lane in Shreveport at 1:59 p.m. Jan. 22, 2023, authorities said.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Police Chief Wayne Smith said it possibly was a drive-by shooting.

The number and location of shell casings found at the scene leaves no doubt that someone specifically focused on that residence, the police chief added. Most of the bullets struck a bedroom and the living room.

He also said it makes him extremely angry that anyone would try to hurt anyone, but particularly that someone would recklessly fire into a home.

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE:

“We are doing all that we can to get weapons off the streets and out of the hands of people who do things like that,” Smith said, referring to the mass shooting on Sugar Lane, the mass shooting early Sunday morning in Baton Rouge and a recent mass shooting in California.

SHREVEPORT MAYOR TOM ARCENEAUX COMMENTS ON SUGAR LANE MASS SHOOTING:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

