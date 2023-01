GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - A car smashed into a tree in the 2000 block of FM 17 Saturday night.

The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a call about the wreck. One person was injured and taken to a local hospital by EMS. The name and condition of the person have not yet been released.

The crash is being investigated by Texas DPS.

The crash is being investigated by Texas DPS. (Grand Saline Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.