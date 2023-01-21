WEBXTRA: Critters of all kinds on display at Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview this weekend

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Things that crawl, things that creep, things that slither, are all on display this weekend for prospective East Texas pet owners, or for people who just want to go look at the fascinating and educational exhibits vendors have set up.

The Herps Reptile and Exotics Show is going on in Longview Saturday and Sunday in Longview. The twice a year show draws big crowds looking for the unusual, particularly snakes. Reptiles can make good pets, particularly for those who have never had a pet because of allergy to fur. Experts are available to discuss the different animals that might be suitable for you or your child.

On display are boas, pythons, chameleons, turtles, monitor lizards, and even a South American coati, which looks like a cross between a raccoon and a fox.

We spoke with event organizer Shawn Gray about how the show has become a big hit everywhere he takes it.

