Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Plenty of sun Sunday and Monday. Showers likely through the day Tuesday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It has been a gray and dreary Saturday for most of the area as persistent cloud cover and spotty showers/drizzle stuck around throughout most of the morning and afternoon. Thankfully, we’ll see some clearing to the skies tonight as a cold front steadily moves through the area, leading to a chilly morning with patchy fog possible. Despite a frontal passage, expect afternoon highs for Sunday to trend a degree or two warmer thanks to the return of our sunshine, with most ranging in the middle to upper 50s. We’ll sit near 60 degrees Monday afternoon with even more sweet sunshine, but drastic shifts in the forecast are right around the corner. Cloudy skies and scattered showers will be likely throughout most of the day on Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance and cold front track through East Texas. There could be the chance we see either some sleet or wintry mix/cold rain Tuesday night on the back end of this disturbance, generally along the I-30 corridor, although temperatures will be well above freezing at this time so no accumulations or impacts are expected. Rain will end for all very early Wednesday morning as temperatures will sink into the middle 30s Wednesday morning and near freezing for Thursday and Friday of next week, with highs remaining in the 50s.

