Kitchen Pickin’: Tupperware nostalgia

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s only January, but garage sales are starting to pick up after the holidays. It looks like as long as the weather is cooperative, there may be some opportunities out there from now until Thanksgiving. This week, Jeff brings one find from a Sunday sale and the rest from storage.

Tupperware measuring cup

This Tupperware measuring cup holds 2/3 of a cup. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: It’s insane how much Tupperware we pick up at sales. The color caught my eye on this. I thought it was avocado green, but Steph doesn’t think so. I can’t find another name for it other than “green.” This was pretty dirty but I was able to clean it easily. This was a favorite color of my mother’s.

Steph: It’d be great to have this whole set! I bet someone out there is looking for this 2/3 cup measure to complete the set. That’s what I love about these kinds of vintage items; they are valuable not only for their practical use, but also for their nostalgia. People are looking for things like this; no one is looking for a replacement for a recent piece from the local discount store.

Tupperware mixing bowl

A bowl just like this was a constant in Jeff's childhood. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: This is 242-17 if you’re keeping score at home. It’s funny how I subconsciously guess which items Steph may like more than others and I thought this would be the most boring. But it was actually her favorite. I forgot she likes to collect the white items. This bowl was in my lap many a night growing up into my teens and was always full of popcorn. I don’t remember ever having a lid but this one has one. This kind of Tupperware is famous for getting sticky but Steph has a solution for that.

Steph: I really do love this bowl! The white ones are from as far back as the 1950s, and this size is perfect for so many things. Jeff was very kind and gifted it to me, so right now it’s full of my semi-famous white turkey chili. (Here’s that recipe for my hungry friends, by the way.)

Rae Dunn Hip Hop mug

Rae Dunn is still a trending item. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: This is clearly an Easter item as it says “Hip” on one side and “Hop” on the other. The inside has that soft light blue color. We are strategically holding off on listing Easter items until after Valentine’s Day.

Steph: This Rae Dunn mug is great. I love how simple it is, but it has that fun message. I’d fill this with Easter candy and give it to one of my kiddos instead of an Easter basket. Granted, my sons are all in their mid- to late-20s now, so I’m not doing Easter baskets anymore until I get grandbabies. This would be a great substitute.

Hilo Hattie mug

Another nostalgic flashback. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: I grew up in Hawaii but Hilo Hattie was a brand I haven’t thought of in a good 20 years. I think this will sell well. Hilo Hattie is the premier shop for your Aloha wear needs. Now Steph is going to tell you about how you can stick stuff in it as a gift. Guess I should give her some new material besides coffee mugs.

Steph: Yes, the more mugs you bring the more expensive the filler for them is going to get! This week, I suggested he gift this to Cheryl with two plane tickets to Hawaii in it. (You’re welcome, Cheryl!)

Tupperware biscuit cutter

This was a staple for Jeff growing up. (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: Wow, my mom used this about once a week as I was growing up. She’s the kind who made everything from scratch and biscuits weren’t an exception. She even had this bright yellow one. I thought for sure Steph would have the same experience because we always share how similar our mothers were. But I actually stumped her on this one.

Steph: You did stump me, for sure! I almost thought this was a piece of a toy. (That reminds me...remember the blue and red toy Tupperware made that was a hollow ball that had shapes you push through the holes? We had that at my house growing up, and my sons had one, too. They call it their Shape-O toy on the Tupperware website. As for biscuit cutters, my mom used a drinking glass to cut hers out.

