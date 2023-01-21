Eight arrested in joint human trafficking operations.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety on Jan. 19, the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) conducted an Adult Prostitution Operation and Online Solicitation Operation in Midland.

The goal was to target individuals seeking to exploit trafficking victims, as well as to identify and apprehend individuals suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts.

As a result of these operations, the following eight suspects were arrested Thursday and are now facing State Jail Felony charges:

Brandon Compton, 40, Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Clay Briggs, 42, Big Spring, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Daniel Marufo, 38, Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Justin Baker, 32, Haslet, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Justin Wright, 31, Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Adrian Rodriguez, 41, Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Victor Cantu, 33, Rock Island, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Zachary McCurdy, 40, Big Spring, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, SJF

Special Agents were also able to identify and open investigations into additional suspects.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations including; DPS’ CID, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

This comes after a similar investigation that led to the arrest of eight others including a former Tx DOT official, you can read that story here.

Texas DPS says that these investigations highlight the partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement partners working together to combat human trafficking. If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

