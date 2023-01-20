Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Animal dumping a persistent problem for East Texas counties

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in some East Texas counties say it’s a problem that never seems to go away: Animal abandonment or dumping. 

Rural areas of Wood and Upshur counties have experienced repeated instances of dogs and cats being dumped along remote county roads. Residents along Farm to Market Road 1795 in Wood and Upshur counties say they have seen hundreds of instances of people dropping unwanted pets along the roadside near their homes. 

The practice is costly in many ways, according to Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Hazel and Longview Animal Care and Adotpion Center Director Chris Kemper.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Louis Richards
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
A seventh grader in Massachusetts is awake after suffering two cardiac arrests and a...
7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma
A child was injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.
Child taken to Tyler hospital after being hit by vehicle
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase for more than an hour through Cherokee County
A vehicle crashed into the Bullard post office Thursday afternoon.
Bullard post office to close temporarily following vehicle crashing into building

Latest News

Animals are being dumped on roads in multiple East Texas counties.
WebXtra: Animal dumping a persistent problem for East Texas counties
Vehicle crashes into Bullard post office
Bullard post office resumes normal operations after crash incident
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
Chandler Givens
Marshall man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting death