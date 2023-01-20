UT-Tyler Patriots lose to visiting Lubbock

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Before the Patriots and Lubbock game there was a video tribute for head coach Louis Wilson.

Wilson was recently inducted into the alma mater North Central Missouri College hall of fame. His team watched as his family and friends sent their well wishes via pre-recorded messages.

Once the game started the Patriots fell behind fast. The visiting team gets a 7-0 start to the game and the Patriots had to play catch-up the entire game with Kyle Frelow having to produce the best plays he could to give his team momentum.

In the end the Patriots fell short 48-58.

