Gov. Abbott to speak at UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking ceremony Monday

UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking set for Monday with Gov. Abbott as speaker
UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking set for Monday with Gov. Abbott as speaker
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler’s official groundbreaking ceremony for its new Medical Education Building will take place on Monday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m.

The school says Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at the ceremony, and he will be joined by UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun and UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife.

The governor signed Senate Bill 1 in 2021 approving a new medical school for UT Tyler to expand healthcare access in rural communities. Led by Chairman Eltife, the UT System Board of Regents approved a proposal in February 2020 to launch efforts to establish the medical school.

