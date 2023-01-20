Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trash service owner arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County

Odis Austin
Odis Austin(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping.

According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.

When contacted, the affidavit states Austin claimed he deposited the trash at 5102 Old Gladewater Highway on the back of a trash trailer. The investigating officer said they then went to the stated address and did not observe a trash truck at that location. The officer then contacted the landfill used by Austin Trash Service who confirmed that Austin had not dumped any trash since Aug. 27, 2022.

A warrant for Austin’s arrest was issued on a charge of illegal dumping. He was arrested by Kilgore Police Department on Wednesday and is currently held in the Gregg County Jail on an unrelated charge.

