Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas Amber Alert: Girls abducted by grandmother during supervised visit have been found

Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns
Jennifer Burns and Jessica Burns(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:25 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Update: As of 8:10 pm on Jan. 22 the girls were found safe.

McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety early Friday morning issued an Amber Alert for Jennifer and Jessica Burns, two girls in custody of Child Protective Services, after they were allegedly abducted by their paternal grandmother.

The suspect, 60-year-old Jame Burns, has a criminal history and the girls are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger,” DPS said.

Jessica is 9-years-old, is about 4 feet an 10 inches tall, and has blonde hair and blue eyes, DPS said. She was last seen wearing dark framed glasses and a red long sleeve shirt with black sleeves and blue jeans.

Jennifer is 6-years-old is, is about 4 feet tall, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing purple framed glasses, a light blue shirt with sparkle designs and blue jeans.

The grandmother is around 5 feet and 2 inches tall, and weighs about 230 pounds. She was last seen wearing black clothing.

Amber Alert issued in McKinney, Texas
Amber Alert issued in McKinney, Texas(Texas DPS)

The girls were having a supervised visit with their father at a restaurant near Central and Virginia streets when they were allegedly abducted by the grandmother, police said.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to be driving a black SUV with a “scratch on the front.” DPS did not provide the vehicle’s make and model.

The CPS case worker called 911 immediately. When police arrived at the restaurant, the girls’ father, Justin Burns, was taken into custody.

Police believe the father was involved in the kidnapping and he was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE MCKINNEY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (972) 547-2700.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Texas State Capitol in Austin.
East Texas state senator wants warning for ‘fetal remains’ in food
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan
A car smashed into a tree in the 2000 block of FM 17 Saturday night.
1 injured after car crashes into tree in Grand Saline
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a plane crash in Harris County.
Texas DPS responding to plane crash along Harris County highway

Latest News

Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
Pastor Emeritus Doug Anderson, of Rose Heights Church, thanks church staff and leadership for...
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a plane crash in Harris County.
Texas DPS responding to plane crash along Harris County highway
Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border
A car smashed into a tree in the 2000 block of FM 17 Saturday night.
1 injured after car crashes into tree in Grand Saline