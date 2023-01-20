Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Reports: Former NFL, Oklahoma State wide receiver to be next Tyler head coach

Reports state Rashaun Woods will be the next head football coach at Tyler High.
Reports state Rashaun Woods will be the next head football coach at Tyler High.(OKState.com)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Oklahoma newspaper is reporting that former Oklahoma State great and NFL pro Rashaun Woods has accepted the head coaching job at Tyler High.

The Enid News & Eagle reported the news Friday morning.

Any hiring at Tyler ISD is not official until there is board approval. Tyler ISD spokeswoman Jennifer Hines confirmed the position is on the agenda for next week. She would not confirm Woods is being recommended for the position.

Woods was the head football coach for Enid High. According to the newspaper, he took the team from an 0-10 record to 6-6.

Woods would replace Ricklan Holmes, another Oklahoma State alumni.

Woods was named to the OSU Hall of Honor in 2022. He is the school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was a two-time first-team All-American in 2002 and 2003. He holds the record four touchdown receptions in a game, with seven against SMU in 2003.

