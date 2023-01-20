Pittsburg woman killed in wrong-way crash in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KLTV) - A Pittsburg woman and two other Texas residents have died after they were hit by a wrong-way driver Friday morning in Springfield, Missouri.

Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, died in the crash.

According to sister station KY3, Springfield police responded to a call regarding a driver, Steven Jordan, 65, of Republic, Mo., going westbound in the eastbound lanes of James River Freeway near National Avenue around 1 a.m. His pickup truck hit the victims’ Ford Expedition head-on near West Bypass. Police believe intoxication was a factor in the crash.

Police say three others inside the Expedition suffered critical injuries. Jordan suffered injuries, too.

