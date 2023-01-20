Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Pittsburg woman killed in wrong-way crash in Missouri

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KLTV) - A Pittsburg woman and two other Texas residents have died after they were hit by a wrong-way driver Friday morning in Springfield, Missouri.

Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, died in the crash.

According to sister station KY3, Springfield police responded to a call regarding a driver, Steven Jordan, 65, of Republic, Mo., going westbound in the eastbound lanes of James River Freeway near National Avenue around 1 a.m. His pickup truck hit the victims’ Ford Expedition head-on near West Bypass. Police believe intoxication was a factor in the crash.

Police say three others inside the Expedition suffered critical injuries. Jordan suffered injuries, too.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Louis Richards
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
A seventh grader in Massachusetts is awake after suffering two cardiac arrests and a...
7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma
A child was injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.
Child taken to Tyler hospital after being hit by vehicle
A vehicle crashed into the Bullard post office Thursday afternoon.
Bullard post office to close temporarily following vehicle crashing into building
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase for more than an hour through Cherokee County

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
McCann Road bridge construction.
Longview’s McCann Road bridge construction advancing despite setbacks
Single vehicle wreck in Crims Chapel leaves one hospitalized
Fatal crash generic
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Marshall