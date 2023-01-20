Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A slow increase in clouds late tonight and tomorrow morning. Mostly Cloudy skies anticipated for Friday with only a few spotty showers over Deep East Texas. Clouds and more showers possible on Saturday as a Pacific Cold Front moves through very late in the evening. Better chances for these showers over the southern ½ of East Texas. Most in Northern areas should stay dry. A very nice Sunday is expected as well as Monday, but a few more clouds likely. Another Cold Front moves in on Tuesday morning...moving a bit faster than previously thought...bringing with it a chance for more rain to our area. Wednesday and Thursday look to be two nice days. Temperatures through the next 7 days appear to be near normal with lows averaging out in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Have a great night.

