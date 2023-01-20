Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting death

Chandler Givens
Chandler Givens(Harrison Co. Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A jury found a Marshall man guilty of murder on Friday.

Chandler Givens, 23, was found guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting death of Treyvon Woodkins, 22 of Marshall. The jury sentenced Givens to 15 years in prison.

Givens was arrested on Oct. 6, 2020 at Decker Place Apartments in Marshall after officers responded to the scene and found Woodkins had been shot multiple times. Givens had also been shot in the foot. Both were taken to a local hospital. Woodkins was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Previous reporting:

Marshall police say suspect admitted to shooting victim

