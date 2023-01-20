Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mama Steph’s semi-famous white turkey chili

This is so good that my friends and family always ask for the recipe after they try it! I hope...
This is so good that my friends and family always ask for the recipe after they try it! I hope you love it, too.(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is so good that my friends and family always ask for the recipe after they try it! I hope you love it, too.

Mama Steph’s semi-famous White Turkey Chili

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 pounds of ground turkey (mixed or white turkey)

1 medium-large onion, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 1/2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black or white pepper

1 large or two small fresh jalapeños, chopped 

4 cups chicken broth (plus more if needed, or just add water)

3 fifteen-ounce cans of Great Northern Beans, drained and rinsed (may substitute white cannellini beans or navy beans)

In a large frying pan, heat the olive oil, then add the turkey and onion. Cook a minute or so, and then add the chopped jalapeno. (Note:  I don’t remove the seeds from the jalapeno, as we like the heat, but you may prefer to.)

After the meat has browned and onions are translucent, add the cumin, tomato paste, salt, and pepper. Stir in, and cook for a minute.

Add the beans.

Stir in the chicken broth and water, and simmer over low heat for about thirty minutes, stirring occasionally.  If chili thickens more than you’d like, add more broth or a bit of water to loosen.

Serve in a bowl with a sprinkling of grated cheddar cheese, pickled or fresh jalapenos, and a teaspoon of light sour cream. Enjoy!

