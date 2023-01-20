Lady Patriots comeback to win against Lubbock to remain undefeated at home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT-Tyler Lady Patriots opened the double header against Lubbock Christian and orchestrated a comeback to remain undefeated at home.

The Patriots trailed by 12 at the half. They grinded non stop putting together a furious rally over the Chaparrals. Montse Gutierrezz was on fire from the 3 point line giving the Patriots a much needed edge over their opponent.

UT-Tyler’s rally gave them the win 69-57.

