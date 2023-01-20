Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Historic Palestine church awarded $75,000 for repairs

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara is at Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine. It was built in 1921 and is the third oldest AME church in Texas. The church closed its doors in 2014 due to structural issues. But after many efforts and prayers to save the church, it was recently awarded $75,000 for repairs.

