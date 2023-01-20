Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Growth in East Texas prompts Brexan Line Services to build a new office in Mineola

Population growth in East Texas is also leading to growth from a local powerline company.
Population growth in East Texas is also leading to growth from a local powerline company.(Willie Downs)
By Willie Downs
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Population growth in East Texas is also leading to growth from a local powerline company.

KLTV 7′s Willie Downs spoke with the company’s CEO about an upcoming second location and how this expansion will help them serve the community.

“The East Texas community is growing and expanding rapidly so back in 2019 we saw a big need to build out the utility infrastructure to carry that electricity to those new homes and communities,” says Brexan CEO Gaby Arriaga Smith.

Brexan Line Services is a powerline construction and maintenance company based in Tyler.

They primarily service local cooperatives and utilities.

Smith says they have seen a growing demand for their services in East Texas.

“Because of the growing community, there is a lot of infrastructure that needs to be built out, and not only that, the utility industry is constantly evolving,” says Smith. “They’re updating technology, their systems, and the infrastructure needs to be updated to support those changes.”

They started with one crew in 2019 -- today they have four crews. This growth is prompting them to build a new office for their mechanics and operations which will be based in Mineola. The new facility will also house their expanding inventory of equipment and trucks.

While they are first to respond when weather strikes here in East Texas, she says, “we’ve also started traveling across the United States to respond to weather events whether that be tornadoes, hurricanes, ice storms, our crews are actually traveling to those events to make sure power is being restored quickly and efficiently.”

Smith says they take a lot of pride in what they do, and says she often says to thank the linemen because they are the first responders on the job.

The new Brexan facility will hold a grand opening in March.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Louis Richards
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
A seventh grader in Massachusetts is awake after suffering two cardiac arrests and a...
7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma
A child was injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.
Child taken to Tyler hospital after being hit by vehicle
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase for more than an hour through Cherokee County
A vehicle crashed into the Bullard post office Thursday afternoon.
Bullard post office to close temporarily following vehicle crashing into building

Latest News

Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church
Historic Palestine church awarded $75,000 for repairs
Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church
Historic Palestine church awarded $75,000 for repairs
UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking set for Monday with Gov. Abbott as speaker
Gov. Abbott to speak at UT Tyler medical school groundbreaking ceremony Monday
Texas State Capitol in Austin.
East Texas state senator wants warning for ‘fetal remains’ in food