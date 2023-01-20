Growth in East Texas prompts Brexan Line Services to build a new office in Mineola

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Population growth in East Texas is also leading to growth from a local powerline company.

KLTV 7′s Willie Downs spoke with the company’s CEO about an upcoming second location and how this expansion will help them serve the community.

“The East Texas community is growing and expanding rapidly so back in 2019 we saw a big need to build out the utility infrastructure to carry that electricity to those new homes and communities,” says Brexan CEO Gaby Arriaga Smith.

Brexan Line Services is a powerline construction and maintenance company based in Tyler.

They primarily service local cooperatives and utilities.

Smith says they have seen a growing demand for their services in East Texas.

“Because of the growing community, there is a lot of infrastructure that needs to be built out, and not only that, the utility industry is constantly evolving,” says Smith. “They’re updating technology, their systems, and the infrastructure needs to be updated to support those changes.”

They started with one crew in 2019 -- today they have four crews. This growth is prompting them to build a new office for their mechanics and operations which will be based in Mineola. The new facility will also house their expanding inventory of equipment and trucks.

While they are first to respond when weather strikes here in East Texas, she says, “we’ve also started traveling across the United States to respond to weather events whether that be tornadoes, hurricanes, ice storms, our crews are actually traveling to those events to make sure power is being restored quickly and efficiently.”

Smith says they take a lot of pride in what they do, and says she often says to thank the linemen because they are the first responders on the job.

The new Brexan facility will hold a grand opening in March.

