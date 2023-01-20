Gladewater High School creates job board to connect students, local businesses

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a rite of passage and a lifelong memory for many: your first job. Times may have changed, but the life lessons students learn on that first job are often the biggest perk.

“Look Who’s Hiring” is the headline on a large cork board, in big bold letters for students to see, in the Gladewater High School cafeteria. Principal Derrick Floyd said he wanted to create a way for the community to connect with students.

“The first couple of days that we had it up there was a pile of kids, as we say here in East Texas, over here getting applications, taking pictures,” Floyd said. “A couple of businesses have reached out to me for references, so I think it’s overall going pretty well.”

On the board are current applications and openings at local and larger chain businesses. Chad Brown is the owner of Chad’s, a local restaurant.

“I see it’s done really well, you know, giving the kids something to do just to stay out of trouble and hopefully give them a better opportunity in life,” Brown said.

Student Kamryn Floyd got a job from using the board.

“I used to work at American Eagle, but I switched over and I saw that there was an Aeropostale application up there. So I took it down, and applied, and I got the job,” she said. “I know going to school, it’s a lot for parents to have to pay for all the time, so I like to have money in my own pocket that’s mine, that I earned.”

Michelle Palmer is with Gladewater Economic Development Corporation and has been supportive of the process.

“Depending upon what your support system is, you may not have any idea whatsoever of, well oh my gosh, I know I gotta work someday, but how do I do that? Who do I even go to? And when this job board is presented to you, you’ve got available options just laid right out in front of you,” Palmer said.

There are full-time, part-time and seasonal postings for students. Businesses who are interested in having something put can reach out to Gladewater High School.

In Texas, the minimum age to work is 14, with restrictions on hours and duties. Minors ages 16 or 17 have no hourly restrictions.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.