Friday’s Weather: Another cool day today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a chilly start with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning. Expect clouds to increase throughout the day becoming mostly cloudy and even completely overcast by late afternoon. There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or just a few sprinkles this afternoon, but we won’t see much. Temperatures will be right near average for this time of the year with highs in the upper 50s today. Mostly cloudy and cool tomorrow with a slight chance for a few isolated showers along a weak cold front that arrives in East Texas. This front will reinforce the cooler air in place and keep temperatures in the 50s through the weekend. Another, stronger storm system will bring a better chance for rain to the forecast next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.