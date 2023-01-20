Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! The rest of our Friday will remain partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible south of I-20 until around 10 PM. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s to start our Saturday before warming back into the middle 50s in the afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible through the day tomorrow, especially for areas south of I-20, but will be mainly focused in Deep East Texas. Rain ends Saturday night as a cold front quickly pushes through the area, clearing our skies by Sunday afternoon. Despite a frontal passage, expect afternoon highs for Sunday to trend a bit warmer thanks to the return of our sunshine, with most ranging in the middle to upper 50s. We’ll sit near 60 degrees Monday afternoon with even more sweet sunshine, but drastic shifts in the forecast are right around the corner. Cloudy skies and scattered showers will be likely throughout most of the day on Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance and cold front track through East Texas. Rain will end by Tuesday night, and temperatures will sink into the middle 30s on Wednesday and near freezing for Thursday and Friday of next week.

