Fort Hood welcomes government officials to post for Texas Legislative Day

Texas officials had the chance to get a glimpse at combat training and see how Fort Hood operates day-to-day.
By Josh Bowering
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Sounds of black hawks filled the air as Texas legislators and their staffs stepped onto The III Armored Corps front lawn, Friday morning, for Texas Legislative Day

“It’s right here in our state and we’re really proud of the service men and women who live here, work here on this base,” said State Representative Christina Morales.

Texas Legislative Day runs all day and is an opportunity for government officials to get a firsthand look at how the post operates.

It’s a win-win for both Fort Hood and Texas officials by gaining the ability to form a relationship with those creating the laws that directly affect you.

“It’s really cool to actually meet the people who are making these decisions and legislators. It’s kind of just a big man in the sky until you get to meet them in person,” said Lieutenant Phillip Winston.

Legislators and their staff had the opportunity to tour Fort Hood by black hawk helicopter and experience military combat vehicles as well as combat training simulations.

Now, don’t think this trip is all play and no work.

“Vanessa Guillen was one of my constituents, her family still lives in my district. It was really important for me to come here today,” said Morales.

Representing district 145 in Houston, where Vanessa Guillen’s family lives, Rep. Morales arrived at Fort Hood ready for some answers.

“As a person who represents that district, I’m very concerned for the safety of our service men and women,” said Morales.

After spending some time on post, Rep. Morales said she’s happy with the improvements made but that, “we agree there’s so much more that needs to be done and I’m optimistic that we will get there.”

Now gone from post, they return to legislative session which began January 10.

