Former Smith County constable convicted of theft files appeal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was back in court Friday afternoon after filing an appeal in his case.

A jury found Traylor-Harris guilty of theft in December and sentenced him to probation. District Judge Jack Skeen ordered the probation period last five years. The former constable was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. The sentence is now stayed as a result of the appeal.

On Friday, Judge Debby Gunter declared Traylor-Harris indigent and granted his request for a court-appointed attorney. Traylor-Harris told the court he is currently living in the Dallas area with his mother, while working as a delivery driver.

Traylor-Harris was found guilty of stealing from a home while serving an eviction notice.

