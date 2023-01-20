Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Fire destroys old Comet School Supplies building in Palestine

A fire destroyed the old Comet School Supplies building in Palestine.
A fire destroyed the old Comet School Supplies building in Palestine.(KLTV)
By Kristine Guevara and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A fire has severely damaged a furniture storage building.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Thursday at the old Comet School Supplies building in the 2000 block of Tile Factory Road. Palestine fire crews were still on-site putting out hot spots as of Friday afternoon.

Palestine Fire Chief Shannon Davis said no injuries were reported and the building was not occupied at the time. Palestine Fire Marshal Edward Clayton said the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

A fire destroyed the old Comet School Supplies building in Palestine.
A fire destroyed the old Comet School Supplies building in Palestine.(KLTV)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Louis Richards
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
A seventh grader in Massachusetts is awake after suffering two cardiac arrests and a...
7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma
A child was injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.
Child taken to Tyler hospital after being hit by vehicle
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase for more than an hour through Cherokee County
A vehicle crashed into the Bullard post office Thursday afternoon.
Bullard post office to close temporarily following vehicle crashing into building

Latest News

Population growth in East Texas is also leading to growth from a local powerline company.
Growth in East Texas prompts Brexan Line Services to build new Mineola office
Odis Austin
Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County
Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church
Historic Palestine church awarded $75,000 for repairs
Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church
Historic Palestine church awarded $75,000 for repairs