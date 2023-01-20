Fire destroys old Comet School Supplies building in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A fire has severely damaged a furniture storage building.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Thursday at the old Comet School Supplies building in the 2000 block of Tile Factory Road. Palestine fire crews were still on-site putting out hot spots as of Friday afternoon.

Palestine Fire Chief Shannon Davis said no injuries were reported and the building was not occupied at the time. Palestine Fire Marshal Edward Clayton said the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

A fire destroyed the old Comet School Supplies building in Palestine. (KLTV)

