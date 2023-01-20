Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war

A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles in...
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.(AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(AP) – A former U.S. Navy SEAL was killed this week in Ukraine, American officials said Friday. They said he was not fighting in an official capacity.

Daniel W. Swift is a former member of the Navy SEALs who is listed in official records as having deserted since March 2019.

The Navy said Swift was killed Wednesday, adding, “We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine.”

(CNN, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF DEFENSE, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTS OFFICE, RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE, RADIO FREE EUROPE, RADIO LIBERTY, KRAMATORSK MAYOR, TWITTER)

At least five other Americans are known to have died fighting in Ukraine, according to State Department statements and reports from individual families.

Swift joined the Navy in 2005 and a SEAL unit in 2007. He would leave the service and return in 2015, rejoining the SEALs a year later.

The U.S. government has discouraged Americans from going to fight for Ukraine, citing concerns that they may be captured by Russian forces and held hostage. At least 6,000 people contacted the Ukrainian embassy in Washington during the opening weeks of the war seeking information about how to volunteer on behalf of Ukraine.

Half the potential volunteers were quickly rejected for lacking military experience, having a criminal record, or otherwise not being fit to serve, Ukraine’s military attaché said last year.

An unknown number of Americans have joined units of foreign fighters supporting Kyiv. Others are volunteering with aid groups and human-rights organizations.

The State Department declined to address Swift’s death specifically but said in a statement that it could confirm the recent death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine.

“We are in touch with his family and providing all possible consular assistance,” the department said.

Associated Press Writer Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

