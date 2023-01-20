Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes

FILE - Leslie Jordan poses for a portrait at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax district of Los...
FILE - Leslie Jordan poses for a portrait at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on Thursday, April 8, 2021, to promote his new book "How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived."(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office has concluded.

The 67-year-old actor died of sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a report by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Arteriosclerosis is hardening of the arteries that can restrict blood flow.

Jordan died at the scene after his car crashed in the Hollywood area Oct. 24.

An autopsy didn’t find any signs of life-threatening trauma, according to the coroner’s report, which listed the cause of death as natural.

Jordan had been sober for more than two decades at the time of his death, and toxicology tests didn’t find any alcohol or drugs in his body.

The 4-foot-11 Tennessee native was known for both comic and dramatic roles. He won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for his part as Beverley Leslie in “Will & Grace,” had a recurring role on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call Me Kat” and starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.”

Jordan’s other eclectic credits include “Hearts Afire,” “Boston Legal,” “Fantasy Island” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” He played various roles on the “American Horror Story” series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Louis Richards
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
First Alert Weather Day
Tornado watch remains in effect for parts of East Texas until 4 p.m.
A seventh grader in Massachusetts is awake after suffering two cardiac arrests and a...
7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service

Latest News

Mccann Bridge Update
Mccann Bridge Update
Job Board
Gladewater High School Job Board
Rusk Co Fire
Rusk Co RV Fire
TJC Body Armor
High Speed Chase
Cherokee County Chase