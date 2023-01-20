Child taken to Tyler hospital after being hit by vehicle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A child riding a bicycle was injured after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening.

According to Tyler Police Officer Thomas Guerrero, the boy was taken to a Tyler hospital by ambulance with multiple lacerations. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident occurred after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Pollard Drive and Arlington Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.