Bullard post office resumes normal operations after crash incident

Vehicle crashes into Bullard post office
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard residents can resume using the post office for both retail and P.O. box use.

On Thursday, a vehicle crashed into the front of the building, going through an exterior wall and causing damage inside. No post office employees were injured and the driver of the vehicle was treated by paramedics.

The retail hours of operation at the Bullard post office are 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The facility is closed on the weekend.

Previous reporting:

Bullard post office to close temporarily following vehicle crashing into building

