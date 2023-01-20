Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Better East Texas: Texas priorities

By Pat Stacey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas legislature is officially back in session and, for the next 140 days, at least, you will be seeing the Texas government at its finest – and hopefully not its worst. While republicans control both the Texas House and Senate, and while you would think that all the state’s top leaders would be on the same page, the idea of being on the same page may not be the case on some issues. The state of Texas is enjoying an unprecedented revenue surplus which is allowing lawmakers to consider funding some big priorities. Governor Greg Abbott wants to initiate a one-time reduction in property taxes with a refund to homeowners. That is great but it does exclude renters and non-property tax paying residents. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick wants to pour a portion of the surplus into strengthening the power grid in Texas which would help most everyone across the state but wouldn’t offer financial rebates to taxpayers. So, the 2 most powerful positions in the state may be at odds on their priorities and, if they collide, Texans risk being the losers. Our state leaders must work together on priorities and put Texans – Texans that elected them and Texans that pay their salary - first. Our state is in the unique position of having a financial windfall while nearly every other state is facing either minimal surpluses or even budget shortfalls. Work together, don’t screw this up – and set the stage for Texas to continue to lead the nation in nearly every economic metric – and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Louis Richards
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
A seventh grader in Massachusetts is awake after suffering two cardiac arrests and a...
7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma
A child was injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.
Child taken to Tyler hospital after being hit by vehicle
A vehicle crashed into the Bullard post office Thursday afternoon.
Bullard post office to close temporarily following vehicle crashing into building
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase for more than an hour through Cherokee County

Latest News

Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
Better East Texas: Texas priorities
It took crews about four hours to bring this fire at the old Smith's Steel plant in Marshall,...
Marshall authorities seek tips in structure fire investigation
Lady Patriots remain undefeated at home against Lady Lubbock basketball team
Lady Patriots comeback to win against Lubbock to remain undefeated at home