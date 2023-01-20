Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 facing charges after letters soaked in meth were sent to inmate in Potter County Detention Center

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Three are facing federal charges after letters soaked with meth were being sent to an inmate in the Potter County Detention Center.

According to Potter County officials, on January 19, the Potter County Detention Center were receiving letters through the United States Postal Service.

The letters were being soaked with methamphetamine and sent to the detention center. During the investigation, deputies learned that the meth was being sent to an inmate named Colton Pullen.

Deputies believed that the narcotics were being sent by Colt Yarbrough and Cheyanne Wakefield.

The investigation led deputies to a home in Canyon, where Randall County SWAT assisted in a warrant search.

When officials arrived, Yarbrough ran into the house and would not come out. A short standoff happened and both Wakefield and Yarbrough exited the home.

Deputies found methamphetamine and a firearm in the home.

Colton Pullen will be charged with Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Colt Yarbrough will be charged with Parole Warrant, Poss Controlled substance, Poss of firearm by felon.

Cheyanne Wakefield will be charged with Poss Controlled substance.

