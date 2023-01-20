Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say

The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of .421, which is five times more than the legal limit in Iowa of .08.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – A 21-year-old who was heading home after a party found herself in jail instead.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Iowa State Patrol said they clocked a vehicle driving 103 mph in a 65-mph zone on Highway 218 in Black Hawk County.

The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of .421, which is five times more than the legal limit in Iowa of .08.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a BAC of .3 to .4 is likely to produce alcohol poisoning, a life-threatening condition. A BAC over .4 is potentially fatal and likely to produce coma or death from respiratory arrest.

State patrol said the driver committed several other violations and was taken to jail. She was not publicly identified, and it was unclear if she needed medical attention.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Louis Richards
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
A seventh grader in Massachusetts is awake after suffering two cardiac arrests and a...
7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma
A child was injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.
Child taken to Tyler hospital after being hit by vehicle
A vehicle crashed into the Bullard post office Thursday afternoon.
Bullard post office to close temporarily following vehicle crashing into building
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, are required to pay nearly...
Florida judge fines Trump, lawyer for ‘frivolous’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life returns to DC with new post-Roe v. Wade focus
According to a new industry survey, 69% percent of homeowners are concerned about their ability...
Strategies for energy savings during winter months
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid...
Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen