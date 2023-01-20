1 dead, 1 arrested in Diboll shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A Friday morning shooting ended with one dead and another arrested.

According to a social media post by the Diboll Police Department, at 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Lynn Street.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody with no further incident.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim or suspect at this time.

