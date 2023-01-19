Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Zavalla citizens enter race to fill newly vacated city council seats

By Avery Gorman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman has updates on what’s going on in the city of Zavalla in the wake multiple city council member resignations. She speaks with one of the city’s residents who has signed up to run for one of those vacancies.

Richard Brunk, seen in the interview below, is one of the citizens who has entered the race.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Tornado watch remains in effect for parts of East Texas until 4 p.m.
Paul Louis Richards
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
A seventh grader in Massachusetts is awake after suffering two cardiac arrests and a...
7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma

Latest News

WebXtra: Zavalla citizens enter race to fill newly vacated city council seats
Texas Police Lights
Vehicle crashes into Bullard post office
Richard Brunk
Zavalla resident explains intent to run for city council
Cirque Italia will perform in Tyler for the first time.
WebXtra: Traveling ‘water circus’ comes to Tyler with aquatic acrobatics