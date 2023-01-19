TJC Apaches lose to Trinity Cardinals in close game
Published: Jan. 19, 2023
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Apaches continued their conference games and hosted their neighbors Trinity Community College in what was a close, back-and-forth game.
The Trinity Cardinals made sure to make their shots count at the most critical moments in the game. Apache defense did force a lot of turnovers that their offense turned into points but it wasn’t enough.
Apaches fall to Trinity 63-67.
