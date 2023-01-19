Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

TJC Apaches lose to Trinity Cardinals in close game

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Apaches continued their conference games and hosted their neighbors Trinity Community College in what was a close, back-and-forth game.

The Trinity Cardinals made sure to make their shots count at the most critical moments in the game. Apache defense did force a lot of turnovers that their offense turned into points but it wasn’t enough.

Apaches fall to Trinity 63-67.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Tornado watch remains in effect for parts of East Texas until 4 p.m.
Paul Louis Richards
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
Smith County take first step toward possible eminent domain for new courthouse property
Smith County takes first step toward possible eminent domain for new courthouse property

Latest News

Hoop for Coop fundraiser
Basketball teams in Troup hold ‘Hoop for Coop’ free throw fundraiser
Hoop for Coop fundraiser
Hoop for Coop fundraiser held by Troup basketball team
TJC Apache ladies fall to Paris late into the game
TJC Apache ladies fall to Paris late in the game
TJC Apache ladies fall to Paris late into the game
TJC Apache ladies fall to Paris late in the game