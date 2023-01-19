TJC Apache ladies fall to Paris late in the game

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Apache ladies took on Paris in the first of a double header Thursday night.

The Apaches had a lead throughout most of the game up until the last quarter. Paris took a 68-67 lead off of free throw points and their playmaker Sanders pulls the team together to extend their lead.

Paris went on a 13-6 scoring streak run late in the fourth quarter to beat the Apache ladies 80-71.

