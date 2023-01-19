Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Sunny and cool today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Temperatures are falling quickly this morning and we’ll start off in the 40s with clear skies.  Expect sunshine throughout the day with northwest winds that will occasionally gust to 12 mph.  Temperatures will top out near 60 degrees this afternoon.  Clear skies tonight mean temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by Friday morning.  Clouds increase through the day Friday and temperatures could be a degree or two cooler Friday afternoon.  A few showers are possible Saturday with some sun by Sunday, but the weekend temperatures will stay near to below average with highs in the mid 50s.

