Suspect leads police on high-speed chase for more than an hour through Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An attempted traffic stop turned into pursuit Wednesday night after the driver refused to stop for a speeding violation.

According to police, the incident started in New Summerfield when officers tried to conduct a routine traffic stop for speeding. Police say the driver did not stop and attempted to evade police.

The suspect, Robert Stevenson, 36, was stopped at a local business in Mount Enterprise and was taken into custody without injury.

According to the New Summerfield Police Chief, the chase lasted approximately an hour and a half and went through several neighboring towns and counties.

