Single vehicle wreck in Crims Chapel leaves one hospitalized

CRIMS CHAPEL, Texas (KLTV) - Fire units were dispatched to SH 322 near the intersection of CR 240 to a reported single vehicle wreck early Thursday morning.

The vehicle was reportedly upside down with one victim trapped inside. Authorities on the scene were able to get victim out of the vehicle and Christus Flight for Life has transported the patient to a Tyler hospital for treatment.

The cause of the wreck has not been disclosed.

Crims Chapel VFD (Crims Chapel VFD)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.