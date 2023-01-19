Rose Heights Church lead pastor transitions to new position

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, Rose Heights Church’s lead pastor is transitioning to a new role.

Doug Anderson accepted his first position at the church in 1983 and has served as lead pastor since 2003. On January 15, Anderson announced that he will transition to the role of pastor emeritus. The Rose Heights congregation will celebrate Anderson’s 40 years with the church during this Sunday’s service at 10 a.m.

“Words cannot express the emotion we feel and the love that we feel for this church and this community. To us, this is not just a church; it is a family. We have considered it a huge privilege and blessing to serve alongside so many amazing individuals and families at Rose Heights since 1983 as Children’s Pastor, Associate Pastor, and then as Lead Pastor for the past 20 years,” said Anderson.

