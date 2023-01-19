Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear skies, a bit of a breeze and cool temperatures are expected overnight tonight. Much lower humidity values as well. Another very weak cold front moves in tomorrow, but nothing will be noticed with this front. Over the next 7 days and beyond will have nearer to normal temperatures in our area. Chances for a showers/thundershower will exist on Saturday as another Pacific front moves through. Nothing severe at this time is noted. Yet another front on Wednesday of next week brings in another chance for rain to ETX. Low temps over the next 7 days range from the mid-30s to the mid 40s and Highs from the mid-50s to lower 60s. Enjoy your night.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.