Lufkin makes run in second half to defeat Kingwood Park

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers basketball team came alive in the third and fourth quarters to defeat Kingwood Park 59-44 Tuesday night. Head coach JT McManus commented to East Texas Sports following the game.

He said, “Well, you know, they they didn’t score that well and play that well offensively last game, Kingwood Park that is, but they came out and kind of made the shots early on. They made five or six threes in the first half and so we got to challenge them at halftime and I think we made six threes in the third quarter and got to stretch it out to about a 20 point lead.”

He added, “I’m proud of the way we responded kind of took care of our business and you know this time of year you just try to get wins in the district standing and keep moving forward for that district championship.”

Lufkin will travel to Nacogdoches to take on the Dragons this Friday night.

