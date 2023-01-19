Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Lufkin makes run in second half to defeat Kingwood Park

Lufkin makes run in second half to defeat Kingwood Park
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers basketball team came alive in the third and fourth quarters to defeat Kingwood Park 59-44 Tuesday night. Head coach JT McManus commented to East Texas Sports following the game.

He said, “Well, you know, they they didn’t score that well and play that well offensively last game, Kingwood Park that is, but they came out and kind of made the shots early on. They made five or six threes in the first half and so we got to challenge them at halftime and I think we made six threes in the third quarter and got to stretch it out to about a 20 point lead.”

He added, “I’m proud of the way we responded kind of took care of our business and you know this time of year you just try to get wins in the district standing and keep moving forward for that district championship.”

Lufkin will travel to Nacogdoches to take on the Dragons this Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
First Alert Weather Day
Tornado watch remains in effect for parts of East Texas until 4 p.m.
Paul Louis Richards
Affidavit: Carlisle Junior High principal didn’t report possible sex assault
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase

Latest News

Big Sandy Independent School District (Source: Facebook)
Big Sandy football coach announces retirement
The Lufkin Panthers basketball team came alive in the third and fourth quarters to defeat...
Lufkin makes run in second half to defeat Kingwood Park
Cooper Reid
Troup ISD holds ‘Hoop for Coop’ fundraiser for injured football player
FILE - This is a March 12, 2020, file photo showing NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis. The NCAA...
US appeals court to hear NCAA case over pay for athletes