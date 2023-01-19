Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Kilgore Health Science Fair could help save lives

Kilgore Health Science Fair could help save lives
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Cheyenne Kirkpatrick, a health science teacher at Kilgore High School, had the idea to kick start a health fair a year ago to not only benefit students, but the entire community.

“I’ve had a student who stumbled upon someone who was choking in Walmart, and he saved a total stranger, it was a story that none of us ever heard of until a year later, because he didn’t think it was a big deal, but it was, and it would have been a huge story if that kid hadn’t made it,” said Kirkpatrick.

So far, Kirkpatrick has taught three students who have put their CPR skills to use to help save lives.

“As we go through all of those things in class then they’ve had to use a lot of those skills in their own lives. I’ve had students who did CPR on their moms, and she made it because they knew what to do,” said Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick says she wants the whole community to be able to perform CPR as well as other basic health skills.

How to support a broken bone, proper hand washing, and blood pressure test are other health skills that students will educate the community on.

Over 200 students are taking the health science course, and many have aspirations to join the health field such as Karsyn Stover, a sophomore who plans to become a cardiothoracic surgeon in the future.

“A lot of these things are I mean it’s kind of dramatic to say, but life or death. Like you can use anytime in the world or any emergency where you have to use CPR and there’s so many times where people are sick, and you have to wash your hands really well so you’re not the one sick or getting someone else sick. I just think it’s important that everyone knows that,” said Stover.

Health care providers will be present to assist the students such as CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

“Wouldn’t it be a horrible feeling to have that someone that you love or even a stranger who needed CPR right next to you and later you have to say what if I had known if I had known could I have save then. And I don’t want anyone to ever have that battle,” said Kirkpatrick.

The health science fair will take place tomorrow inside the cafeteria at Kilgore High school from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The event is free and open to the community,

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
First Alert Weather Day
Tornado watch remains in effect for parts of East Texas until 4 p.m.
Paul Louis Richards
Affidavit: Carlisle Junior High principal didn’t report possible sex assault
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase

Latest News

Cherokee County SWAT Standoff
Cherokee County SWAT Standoff
Water Caucus
New Texas House caucus to prioritize water problems in rural Texas
Kilgore Health Fair
Kilgore Health Science Fair could help save lives
Verhalen says students with cognitive disabilities or autism tend to wander or sit down outside...
Longview ISD to get new special needs playground equipment so every kid can play
Shelby County constable arrests subject accused of stealing over $10K of fuel at Timpson Quick...
Shelby County constable arrests man accused of stealing over $10K of fuel at Timpson Quick Stop