Kilgore Health Science Fair could help save lives

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Cheyenne Kirkpatrick, a health science teacher at Kilgore High School, had the idea to kick start a health fair a year ago to not only benefit students, but the entire community.

“I’ve had a student who stumbled upon someone who was choking in Walmart, and he saved a total stranger, it was a story that none of us ever heard of until a year later, because he didn’t think it was a big deal, but it was, and it would have been a huge story if that kid hadn’t made it,” said Kirkpatrick.

So far, Kirkpatrick has taught three students who have put their CPR skills to use to help save lives.

“As we go through all of those things in class then they’ve had to use a lot of those skills in their own lives. I’ve had students who did CPR on their moms, and she made it because they knew what to do,” said Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick says she wants the whole community to be able to perform CPR as well as other basic health skills.

How to support a broken bone, proper hand washing, and blood pressure test are other health skills that students will educate the community on.

Over 200 students are taking the health science course, and many have aspirations to join the health field such as Karsyn Stover, a sophomore who plans to become a cardiothoracic surgeon in the future.

“A lot of these things are I mean it’s kind of dramatic to say, but life or death. Like you can use anytime in the world or any emergency where you have to use CPR and there’s so many times where people are sick, and you have to wash your hands really well so you’re not the one sick or getting someone else sick. I just think it’s important that everyone knows that,” said Stover.

Health care providers will be present to assist the students such as CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

“Wouldn’t it be a horrible feeling to have that someone that you love or even a stranger who needed CPR right next to you and later you have to say what if I had known if I had known could I have save then. And I don’t want anyone to ever have that battle,” said Kirkpatrick.

The health science fair will take place tomorrow inside the cafeteria at Kilgore High school from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The event is free and open to the community,

