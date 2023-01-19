Houston man in Smith County jail in connection with Tyler ATM burglary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man is in the Smith County jail after local authorities accused him of burglarizing a credit union ATM.

According to an arrest affidavit, on January 26, 2021, Tyler police officers were called to Cooperative Teachers Credit Union in response to a possible burglary. The caller advised there was a truck in the back of the property with a chain attached and an ATM appeared to be ripped out of its normal location. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they noticed the ATM had “extensive damage” and a white truck, later revealed to be stolen, was nearby. The suspects appeared to have escaped the scene on-foot with canisters collectively containing $75,730, based on an amount the credit union cited in an insurance claim. Investigators believe there were three suspects in total involved, two of whom were using prybars to open the ATM, while the third was serving as a lookout and communicating with the others via cellphone.

Ronnie OBryant Jr., 29, of Houston, is one of the two suspects believed to have burglarized the ATM using the stolen truck and prybars. OBryant had previously been arrested in Nacogdoches in August 2020 on suspicion that he was involved with an ATM theft in Jonesboro, AR.

Investigators base their accusation of OBryant’s involvement with the credit union burglary on phone records obtained from AT&T via search warrant. According to the affidavit, these phone records show that OBryant’s phone number, which he provided, was in active use while connected to a cellphone tower which provides service to 1424 West Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, the physical address of Cooperative Teachers Credit Union, at times between 2:40 a.m. and 3:27 a.m. on January 26, 2021, the date of the alleged burglary.

